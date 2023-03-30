Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall making a stop in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A traveling memorial honoring the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War is making an appearance in Myrtle Beach.

The city of Myrtle Beach announced Thursday that the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall would make a pit stop in Market Common in May. The wall will be open to the public at no cost, 24 hours a day. The wall will be available to view from May 25 through May 28.

The wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. and stands 6 feet tall and spans nearly 300 feet wide.

Vietnam and All Veterans of Brevard, the non-profit behind the wall, said the wall is a reminder of great sacrifice and has a healing purpose.

“It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their hometown who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington,” according to the VVB website.

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall (City of Myrtle Beach)

The memorial wall will be located at the athletic field next to Crabtree Memorial Gym.

The city is looking for volunteers for set up and break down, guard duty and general tasks. If you’re interested in volunteering you can contact Karen Levinson at kclevinson@gmail.com

To learn more about the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, you can visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.