Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee led to a chase into a neighboring county.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the County Squire Mobile Home Park in Florence.

The suspect was then arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit into Darlington County.

No further details were immediately available, but more information is expected later Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

