School leaders seek new heights during 14th Annual HCS Technology Fair

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Wednesday, Horry County Schools welcomed more than 1,000 students at the 14th Annual Horry County Schools Technology Fair.

Students showcased hundreds of projects from robotics to video game designs.

“Just concentration, focus, and mainly algorithm,” said Jonathan James, a second-grade student at Loris Elementary.

Three skills already ingrained in second James, it’s something that’s landed him in the top 20 of the Rubik’s Cube competition at the Tech Fair.

He said these valuable skills will pay off once he’s older.

“I want to be a mathematician,” said James.

During the event, more than a thousand students from 46 schools entered more than 600 projects.

The projects range from robotics to video game design, and all other aspects for students to explore through the STEM curriculum.

But school leaders said to even the playing field, they’re looking to take the event for students to higher levels.

“It is necessary,” said Ashley Gasperson, the Digital Communications Coordinator for Horry County Schools. “It is necessary for students to see across the state what they’re doing at their own grade levels and to be competitive within our own state, and I think that it’s just time for have an opportunity for a statewide event.”

Even Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette stopped by to observe the many projects as a huge supporter of career workforce development for future generations.

“As a mom, I am so encouraged about how bright the future of these kids are and it’s our job to keep them excited about education excited about learning and excited about their future.

From hours of hard work to even do-overs at failed attempts, students entering the competition shared highlights that helped them along the way.

“Having the competition confidence and everything and being able to just find more creations and inspirations,” said Hampton Craig, a Socastee Elementary Student.

“And just believing in yourself,” said MJ Halpern, a Socastee Elementary Student.

“I kept on trying until I could get it and look at me, I’m on the news, so keep on trying until you get things,” said James.

South Carolina is currently the only Southeastern state where students are not competing at a state level, but leaders are hoping to change that in the near future.

