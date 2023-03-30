Robeson Community College sees enrollment growth in EMS program

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - In Robeson County, a nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals like EMS personnel and paramedics is pushing one school across the Carolinas to change that through its degree program.

School leaders at Robeson Community College said their Emergency Medical Science Degree Program is on the rise, mainly due to a shortage of EMTs.

It’s a tough journey ahead for EMT students like Tylhia Cummings when it comes to being willing and able to assist those like her grandfather.

The courses she’s taking at RCC, she said it reminded her to keep going.

“There were a lot of times he was sick, and I couldn’t do anything to help, and I just wanted to learn stuff to help eventually.”

Within the last year, RCC’s Emergency Medical Science Degree program saw an 83% increase in enrollment making it the highest enrollment growth across campus.

It’s something EMS Coordinator Brad Byrd said is phenomenal during a shortage he’s seen recently across the State and Nationally.

“EMTs are taught a lot of things in the initial pre-preparatory section of their class, and one of those things is the burnout rate in the EMS field is five years,” said Byrd.

Students in the program will go through a five-semester course, with all things from hands-on simulations, and certifications as they progress, to even on-the-job training.

Just six months into her new journey, Brylee Neville, an EMT student finds it rewarding.

“The feeling of being able to help somebody, because they’re at their most vulnerable whenever they call us, so just being there when they need us, it means a lot.”

Byrd shared similar sentiments.

“One of my first-year students actually took care of my Grandma two weeks ago in the hospital while doing clinicals, so that came full circle.”

While the program is aiming to build the next set of first responders, Neville said it will now impact many close to home.

“This program really helps us get out there. Robeson is a special place especially when it comes down to violence, I think we are definitely needed.”

The department saw a 100% pass rate of students’ first-attempt at the State exam last year and anticipates achieving it once more in May.

