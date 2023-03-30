Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck in Dillon County, coroner says

crash
crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after being struck by a semi-truck on I-95 in Dillon County, the coroner said.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the pedestrian was struck near Mile Marker 193 Thursday morning.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim as they work on notifying the next of kin.

No further information is currently available.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A company wants a Pee Dee thief behind bars after years of allegedly turning its air vacuum...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee thief caught on camera, accused of stealing thousands from air vac machines for years
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit by semi-truck in Conway; serious injuries reported

Latest News

.
Garden City Grocery reopens almost six months after being slammed by Hurricane Ian
2 injured in crash involving scooter in Longs
2 injured in crash involving scooter in Longs
Customers are finally trickling back in to the popular mom and pops shop, Garden City Grocery,...
Garden City Grocery reopens 6 months after being slammed by Hurricane Ian
Clear skies and warmer for the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up to end the week, few storms arrive Saturday