Pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck in Dillon County, coroner says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after being struck by a semi-truck on I-95 in Dillon County, the coroner said.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the pedestrian was struck near Mile Marker 193 Thursday morning.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim as they work on notifying the next of kin.

No further information is currently available.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

