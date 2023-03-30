Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New ventilators being placed in Horry County Fire Rescue ambulances

New ventilators placed in Horry County Fire Rescue ambulances
New ventilators placed in Horry County Fire Rescue ambulances(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in Horry County now have a new tool to help save lives.

Horry County Fire Rescue said Thursday that it will be placing 25 new ventilators into service on ambulances this week and will be the first of their kind in the county.

“Adding these ventilators to our units will greater increase our ability to potentially save lives in pre-hospital treatment on many different kinds of critical emergencies,” the department said in a statement.

HCFR added that the department’s Medical Training Division has already been training crews with the devices.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A company wants a Pee Dee thief behind bars after years of allegedly turning its air vacuum...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee thief caught on camera, accused of stealing thousands from air vac machines for years
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School

Latest News

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park
.
Garden City Grocery reopens almost six months after being slammed by Hurricane Ian
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested
Christopher Fortune, April McPherson
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested