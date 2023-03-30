New ventilators being placed in Horry County Fire Rescue ambulances

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in Horry County now have a new tool to help save lives.

Horry County Fire Rescue said Thursday that it will be placing 25 new ventilators into service on ambulances this week and will be the first of their kind in the county.

“Adding these ventilators to our units will greater increase our ability to potentially save lives in pre-hospital treatment on many different kinds of critical emergencies,” the department said in a statement.

HCFR added that the department’s Medical Training Division has already been training crews with the devices.

