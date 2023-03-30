Horry County Schools hosts annual Teddy Bear Clinic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Academy for the Arts and Sciences hosted its annual spring Teddy Bear Clinic to help children who may be nervous about getting a check-up.

Kindergarten students from Ocean Bay Elementary, Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School participated in the fun, interactive, and educational event with pre-med students.

“I get to see kids enjoying themselves,” said student Makylia Wessel. “It really like warms my heart to actually see the kids having fun because we create activities, these stations that they can do to better understand what we’re actually talking about.”

Kids were encouraged to bring a teddy bear, or a stuffed animal of their choosing, with them to check a general check-up.

Pre-med students were there to give age-appropriate simulations of experiences they may face at hospitals and doctor’s offices.

“Everything from pharmacy to dental, veterinarian, everything you could think of we have it here,” said Pre-Med student Drake Rhodes. “The biggest thing for me is trying to inspire this young generation into the health care field.”

In addition to the clinic’s indoor activities, the academy also hosted a sidewalk chalk art day outside of the school, where students created a walk-through gallery for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.