Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Glad that my fingers work’: 104-year-old woman has been playing piano for nearly a century

Lucille Claridge has been playing piano since the roaring 20s when her mother strongly encouraged her to take lessons. (Source: KMGH)
By Danny New
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Co. (KMGH) – What do you give somebody for their 104th birthday?

Chocolate works, but after a century and some change, the birthday girl is the one that has the gift to give.

Lucille Claridge just turned 104, and while she may not be in the same health condition she once was, nearly 100 years of music comes back to her fingertips when she sits down at the piano.

Claridge has been playing piano since the roaring 20s when her mother strongly encouraged her to take lessons.

“Kids just always did what the folks told them to do,” she said.

In turn, she did the same with her daughter, Billy, whose last name was not provided.

“Music is in her soul,” Billy said. “I’ve heard it my whole life.”

When Claridge’s husband passed away in 1996, she made sure to keep playing every week at their church where up until the pandemic, Claridge played the organ for 42 years.

“I’m glad I could [play the piano],” Claridge said. “Glad that my fingers work.”

People have been bringing the 104-year-old woman presents all week. About 600 people showed up for her 100th birthday party, and she’s still making new friends.

While there are plenty of friends and family she misses now, when Claridge sits at the piano, she remembers what matters most.

“My mother had me take piano lessons and I didn’t always like the practice,” Claridge said. “But I’m glad I did, and I’m glad she had me take lessons.”

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A company wants a Pee Dee thief behind bars after years of allegedly turning its air vacuum...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee thief caught on camera, accused of stealing thousands from air vac machines for years
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School

Latest News

.
Garden City Grocery reopens almost six months after being slammed by Hurricane Ian
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you
He faces 10 felony counts that could bring up to a decade in prison.
Man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls in US, Canada