Get ready to eat at the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will be held March 31 through April 2, 2023 at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

This Event includes food trucks, beer and wine sales, kid zone and live music.

Festival Hours are 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.nspromos.com.

