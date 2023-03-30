Get ready to eat at the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will be held March 31 through April 2, 2023 at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.
This Event includes food trucks, beer and wine sales, kid zone and live music.
Festival Hours are 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023.
For more information, please visit https://www.nspromos.com.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.