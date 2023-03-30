FIRST ALERT: Warming up to end the week, few storms arrive Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures climb starting today through the end of the work week. We are giving you the FIRST ALERT to our next round of showers & storms for Saturday.
TODAY
It’s a cool morning for the end of March! Temperatures are approaching the upper 30s inland this morning. Meanwhile, we’re in the 40s along the Grand Strand. Despite a cool morning, today is the start of a rebounding temperature trend for the rest of the week.
Plenty of sunshine will be around today. Temperatures will respond quickly due to clear skies and reach the middle 60s on the beaches and around 70 inland today.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Warmer air will continue to move into the region with plenty of sunshine for Friday. Highs will warm into the lower 70s at the beach and the upper 70s for inland areas. Friday afternoon looks great for any outdoor plans.
While Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, we do have our next round of showers and storms for Saturday afternoon and into the early evening hours as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.
Expect the winds to pick up throughout the day as the front moves closer to the Grand Strand. Winds will be breezy with wind gusts of 35-40 mph likely. As the front moves into the area, showers and storms will start to move into the Pee Dee by the early afternoon.
That puts the storms and showers in near the Grand Strand by the middle of the afternoon and through the early evening hours. With warm temperatures and the front moving through, a strong storm cannot be ruled out but the severe weather threat remains at a LEVEL 1 or “very low” risk for Saturday. The big impact will be the winds throughout the day, even outside of thunderstorms.
The showers and storms will be in and out quickly. As the front moves off shore Saturday night, cooler air will move in for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid-upper 60s for highs. That’s 10-15° colder than Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.