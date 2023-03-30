Submit a Tip
Elementary school crossing guard seriously injured after hit by car; driver charged

(WBAY)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school crossing guard was seriously injured Thursday when a car ran through the crosswalk.

The Lumberton Police Department said around 7:45 a.m., the crossing guard for Knuckles Elementary School was struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive in front of Knuckles Elementary School.

The crossing guard, Leonard James Walker, 62 of Lumberton, was flown to a hospital for treatment.

LPD said Walker is in the critical care unit and expected to recover.

The vehicle, a 2013 Lincoln MKS, initially left the scene after striking Walker.

The driver, Oneisha Blackmon, 28 of Red Springs, later returned and confessed to officers that she was driving the car when it struck the Crossing Guard, according to the report.

Blackmon will be charged with felony hit and run, operating a vehicle with no operator’s license, speeding in a school zone, reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.

LPD said based on the initial investigation it appears there were no children in the roadway when Walker was struck and there have been no reports made to the Lumberton Police Department of any children being injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about this incident is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with Corporal Cedrique Bridges at (910) 671-3845.

