Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested

Christopher Fortune, April McPherson
Christopher Fortune, April McPherson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Arrests have been made and deputies are investigating after a person was allegedly beaten and robbed at a Pee Dee motel last month.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Feb. 28 at the Super 8 Motel on West Lucas Street. Authorities said seven total suspects are accused of beating the victim unconscious in the parking lot and then robbing them of a small amount of money.

Deputies then arrested both 35-year-old Christopher Fortune and 35-year-old April McPherson on Wednesday in connection to the alleged robbery. Fortune and McPherson are each charged with assault and battery by mob, criminal conspiracy and strong-arm robbery.

Online records show Fortune remains at the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Thursday morning. McPherson is also being held at the Florence County Detention Center, but was granted a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

