Deputies: Victim stabbed multiple times after working on power pole in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A utility worker was stabbed after working on a power pole in part of the Pee Dee earlier this week, according to deputies.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Bethel Road in Scranton.

Deputies were told by the victim that he was working on a power pole when a man drove up and asked if they needed help. The victim told him “no.”

When the victim came down from the pole, the suspect then began stabbing them multiple times before leaving the scene.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a man in his 20s who left the scene in a newer-model, green Ford Mustang.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital, but was later released after being treated for stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

