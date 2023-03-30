Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies investigating after 1 person shot, hospitalized in Dillon community

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Dillon County Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting on Dargan Street around 9 p.m. according to Dillon County Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton.

The victim was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, Hamilton said there is no word on suspects yet.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
Coty Kennedy, former school security officer charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High...
Man charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was school security officer

Latest News

Joseph James Bowler, 67, is charged with indecent exposure.
67-year-old man accused of sex act at West Ashley Park
Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation, Bitcoin scam
.
'We will catch you': Cameras capture string of Pee Dee business robberies
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School