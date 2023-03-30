Deputies investigating after 1 person shot, hospitalized in Dillon community

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Dillon County Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting on Dargan Street around 9 p.m. according to Dillon County Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton.

The victim was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, Hamilton said there is no word on suspects yet.

