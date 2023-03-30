Deputies find 8 pounds of weed at home near Georgetown County school; woman arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County woman is being charged after being found with pounds of marijuana near a local school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Evelyn Clark was arrested Wednesday after a search at a home on Orange Street. The home is also located within a half-mile of the Georgetown School of Arts and Sciences.

Deputies said they found packaged marijuana weighing eight pounds as a result of the search.

Clark is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute in the proximity of a school or park.

“Marijuana is still illegal, especially in the quantity seized in this case and coupled with her being near a school, so please do not tell me to find something more important to do than arresting someone with weed,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement. “If you have not noticed, most drugs are being laced with illegal, illicit synthetics that kill the user. Make smart decisions – stay alive.”

Online records show Clark is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Thursday.

