Dashcam video shows teen leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

A texas teen has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. (Source: KTRE)
By Mack Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a teenager has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase.

KTRE reports that 17-year-old Kevin Olalde was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by Lufkin police after speeding and crashing a Ford Mustang.

Police shared dashcam video of the incident that they say shows Olalde ignoring their commands to stop after taking off during a traffic stop.

Lufkin police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph with the 17-year-old driver using multiple travel lanes at high rates of speed.

According to authorities, they were able to use a spike strip on the vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued speeding.

Eventually, Olalde ended up losing control of the vehicle and rolled several times before coming to a stop. A passenger was ejected in the crash as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The underage passenger was checked at a hospital before being released to his parents, police said.

Authorities said Olalde was booked into the Angelina County Jail. He is facing charges of felony resisting arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

