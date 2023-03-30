Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Check out the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, plus the upcoming Derby Day

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County ReStore is a retail store with a great mission.

People and businesses donate new and gently used home furnishings, appliances and building materials.

They’re sold to the public at a great discount.

These donated materials and a strong volunteer workforce generate profits which go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County – providing access to affordable housing for families in need.

Derby Day is coming May 6, 2023 at Grande Dunes Resort Club.

The event is presented by Founders Group International.

Buy Tickets and Learn More here!

