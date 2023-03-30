Check out the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, plus the upcoming Derby Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County ReStore is a retail store with a great mission.

People and businesses donate new and gently used home furnishings, appliances and building materials.

They’re sold to the public at a great discount.

These donated materials and a strong volunteer workforce generate profits which go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County – providing access to affordable housing for families in need.

