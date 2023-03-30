Champion Autism Network has several events coming up in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Champion Autism Network is having a Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt April 1st!

This Easter Egg Hunt is for children with autism and special needs.

It begins promptly at 10am followed by Sensory Friendly at Surfside Beach Firehouse.

Parents/Caregivers are to attend and remain at event for the duration.

You’re also invited to come celebrate World Autism Awareness Day and CAN’s 7th Birthday at Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar!

Come have lunch, play some games and win prizes!

11-12 Meet & Greet with Greg Rowles.

1-2 Smirnoff Girls with samples and swag.

1-3 Birthday games & raffles.

