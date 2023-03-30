Submit a Tip
3 men receive ‘life-saving award’ for rescuing mother, daughter after car crashes into pond

Two officers and a golf course employee receive honors from Myrtle Beach Police Department for...
Two officers and a golf course employee receive honors from Myrtle Beach Police Department for their life saving actions
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - To honor their quick action to save two lives, three people were the recipients of a life-saving award Thursday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock presented Myrtle Beach Police Corporal Kahzim Yazici and PFC Mohamed Channani, along with Whispering Pines Gold Course employee Andy Lewis with the honors.

RELATED COVERAGE | Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond

In late February, the three rescued a woman and her daughter from a vehicle that went off the road into a pond off Harrelson Boulevard.

Lewis helped the 8-year-old girl to safety while the officers dove into the water. By the time they made it to the car it as fully submerged which led them to break the rear window out to rescue the driver.

The driver, Kara Cribb, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, and child endangerment.

