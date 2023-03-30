Submit a Tip
2 injured in crash involving scooter in Longs

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are heading to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle and a scooter in Longs.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of Highway 90 and Star Bluff Road at 7:21 a.m. for a crash with injuries.

Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

