Warrant: Coastal Carolina football player admits to carrying gun on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Coastal Carolina University football player was arrested this week, according to records and documents obtained by WMBF News.

Online records show 20-year-old Troy dela Vega was arrested by campus police and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

Warrants state dela Vega admitted to police in a recorded interview on March 23 that he was carrying a 9mm handgun on campus on March 19. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond after being booked there Tuesday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News, CCU said dela Vega was suspended indefinitely from the team. A school spokesperson also said they could not comment further on the arrest, citing an ongoing investigation.

dela Vega was listed on the football team’s 2022 roster as a tight end. The redshirt freshman transferred to Coastal Carolina from Utah State.

It’s the second arrest of a player from the program within the past week.

Quarterback Dontrell Jackson was also indefinitely suspended from the team after being arrested on firearm and marijuana charges on March 22.

