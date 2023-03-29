SurfWorks makes changes to development plans; groundbreaking still on schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Major waves are still coming to Myrtle Beach, but they will be man-made and may take a little longer to arrive.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Surfworks presented several changes to Myrtle Beach City Council Members today.

The company will now head back to the drawing board 180-day extension for funding.

The property of the future surf park and the amphitheater was appraised last summer, but $2 million dollar’s worth of dirt at the site is unusable.

“Just feel very appreciative of City Council and working with us to make this happen,” said Jeff Skelley, CEO of Surfworks. “It’s not easy to raise $60 million dollars. They’ve worked with us and they see the vision and I just feel very appreciative to get out to be part of this whole process and have some great partners with me.”

Despite the changes, Skelley said everything is still on schedule to bring the surf park to the city.

Myrtle Beach City Council members will take another look at the changes at the next council meeting before making a final decision.

