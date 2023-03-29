Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SurfWorks makes changes to development plans; groundbreaking still on schedule

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Major waves are still coming to Myrtle Beach, but they will be man-made and may take a little longer to arrive.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Surfworks presented several changes to Myrtle Beach City Council Members today.

The company will now head back to the drawing board 180-day extension for funding.

The property of the future surf park and the amphitheater was appraised last summer, but $2 million dollar’s worth of dirt at the site is unusable.

“Just feel very appreciative of City Council and working with us to make this happen,” said Jeff Skelley, CEO of Surfworks. “It’s not easy to raise $60 million dollars. They’ve worked with us and they see the vision and I just feel very appreciative to get out to be part of this whole process and have some great partners with me.”

Despite the changes, Skelley said everything is still on schedule to bring the surf park to the city.

Myrtle Beach City Council members will take another look at the changes at the next council meeting before making a final decision.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter

Latest News

.
SurfWorks on track for groundbreaking
.
New technology could turn the Grand Strand into smart cities
Myrtle Beach city leaders are calling this the Fourth Industrial Revolution. They say it’s a...
Myrtle Beach city leaders proposing technology upgrade to turn Grand Strand into ‘smart cities’
You can listen to the “Are You Cirrus” podcast on any of your favorite streaming platforms.
Are You Cirrus?