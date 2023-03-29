Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police search for Conway woman last seen 6 days ago

Sarah Shaw Taylor, missing
Sarah Shaw Taylor, missing(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are searching for a 55-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

According to the Conway Police Department, Sarah Shaw Taylor was last seen around 10:00 a.m. on March 23, near the intersection of Hwy 501 and Singleton Ridge Road in Conway.

Taylor was heading southbound towards the beach, the report states and is known to suffer from cognitive issues.

Taylor is 5′3″ and weighs 175 lbs. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black skirt and black boots.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location or who has had contact with her is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested

Latest News

.
'We will catch you': Cameras capture string of Pee Dee business robberies
The west section of 77th and Auburn Rd. will be closed Monday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Market Common road to close for public bathroom installation in Valor Memorial Garden
A company wants a Pee Dee thief behind bars after years of allegedly turning its air vacuum...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee thief caught on camera allegedly stealing thousands from air vac machines for years
Snapchat
Bennettsville man arrested for soliciting child pornography via Snapchat, Fortnite