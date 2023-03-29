Police search for Conway woman last seen 6 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are searching for a 55-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

According to the Conway Police Department, Sarah Shaw Taylor was last seen around 10:00 a.m. on March 23, near the intersection of Hwy 501 and Singleton Ridge Road in Conway.

Taylor was heading southbound towards the beach, the report states and is known to suffer from cognitive issues.

Taylor is 5′3″ and weighs 175 lbs. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black skirt and black boots.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location or who has had contact with her is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

