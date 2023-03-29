Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a hoax that sent a pair of Myrtle Beach schools into secured status on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that the department is investigating the hoax, which involved Myrtle Beach High School and Myrtle Beach Middle School.

He added that both schools are safe, but are “currently under secured status as a safety protocol until the end of the school day.”

