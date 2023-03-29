Submit a Tip
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a hoax that sent a pair of Myrtle Beach schools into secured status on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that the department is investigating the hoax, which involved Myrtle Beach High School and Myrtle Beach Middle School.

MORE COVERAGE | Man charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was school security officer

He added that both schools are safe, but are “currently under secured status as a safety protocol until the end of the school day.”

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools for additional details.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

