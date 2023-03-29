Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Food truck owner fatally shoots robber

Police said a food truck owner fatally shot a man trying to rob her. (Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police said a food truck owner in Texas fatally shot a man in self-defense.

She said an armed man was trying to rob her business, but she fired first.

The Elite Eats food truck had only been open an hour Tuesday. Derick Howard, one of the owners, was on his way to help his mother – who is a co-owner – and his uncle, who were manning the truck.

Before he could get there, things turned deadly.

Houston police said a 23-year-old man pulled up next to the truck around 1 p.m. and asked Howard’s mother and uncle what kind of food they served.

When they told him, he pulled out a gun.

Howard’s uncle shut the window to the food truck.

Police said the 23-year-old got out of his car, opened the window, put his gun inside and tried to fire, but it jammed.

Howard’s mother pulled out her own gun and shot the robber.

“Thank God. Because she’s a godly woman, that’s why the gun jammed, because God jammed it,” said family member Jacqueline Mitchell. “Because when she opened that window he could have shot her, but it jammed.”

When asked if his mother kept a gun on her out of fear that something like the attempted robbery would happen, Howard answered: “Correct. Nowadays you have to. Look … it’s bad.”

The robber, who hasn’t been identified by authorities, died in the parking lot.

Howard’s mother was taken to the hospital because she had a panic attack.

Howard said all of this was over $40, which was what the family had made Tuesday at the time of the attempted robbery.

“People need to get a job and stop trying to rob people, because some people are trying to make an honest living,” Mitchell said.

Police called it a self-defense shooting, and no one is in custody, but authorities are still collecting evidence to present to the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

.
'We will catch you': Cameras capture string of Pee Dee business robberies
.
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned break from case
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out