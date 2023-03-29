Pedestrian hit by semi-truck in Conway; serious injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian was hit by an 18-wheeler in Conway Wednesday afternoon according to Conway Police Department.

Crews responded to the call of a person hit by a semi-truck along Wright Boulevard and have since closed the road to continue working on the scene.

Serious injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

