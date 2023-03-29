Submit a Tip
NC legislature overrides Gov. Cooper’s veto, pistol purchase permits repealed

By Michael Praats
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Republicans, and one democrat in the North Carolina General Assembly defeated Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41 which does away with NC’s pistol purchase permit requirements, among other things.

The bill passed both the NC House and the NC Senate in March and presented it to Cooper, giving him 10 days to sign it, veto it, or do nothing and let the bill become law without his signature. On day seven Cooper vetoed the bill but on Wednesday morning the NC House voted 71-46 to override that veto.

Republicans in the NC Senate already maintains a supermajority giving them the votes needed to override vetoes --- but the Republicans in the NC House fell one member short of a supermajority in 2022, meaning any overrides need at least one vote from a democrat to successfully overturn a veto.

With three democrats supporting the bill before sending it to Cooper’s desk for his approval Republicans needed, and received the one vote to put them over the threshold to override the veto.

This means that North Carolina will no longer require those looking to purchase a handgun get a purchase permit from their local sheriff before doing so.

Supporters of the bill said the pistol purchase permit system is redundant since federal background checks are already required and many of the checks in place are what the state requires. The state law does go further than federal law does and allows a sheriff to deny a pistol permit if they determine the applicant is not of ‘good moral character.’

