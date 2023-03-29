Myrtle Beach city leaders proposing technology upgrade to turn Grand Strand into ‘smart cities’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders are calling this the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

They say it’s a new wave of advanced technology that would change the way our community operates for the better. They say it’s all a part of making the Myrtle Beach area into a ‘Smart City.’

Leaders say to do this, they would bring sensors into the region to electronically collect data about people and infrastructure.

Some things the community could see, they say, are smart trash cans and acoustic gunfire detection systems.

Experts say this detects 75% more gunshots in an area than a typical 911 call.

City of Myrtle Beach Chief Innovation Officer, Howard Waldie IV says The Grand Strand is an area large tech companies are looking at.

“Taxpayers can start getting new services without us having to increase their taxes. They can have those services be improved and more efficient,” Waldie said. “It’s not just about how we take care of trash, but it’s also about, how to get your permit or how do you experience the beach and other amazing venues that we’re building here and already have.”

Another aspect, he added, is parenting with Horry Georgetown Technical College. and Coastal Carolina University, as well as, Horry County Schools.

He said it would allow future generations to succeed in the tech world, right here in the Grand Strand.

”The other thing that it gives these students access for is well, frankly a job after college,” Waldie said.

Waldie said he has already pitched the idea to Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council.

He said his next step is to continue making partnerships and seeks grants to fund this advancement.

