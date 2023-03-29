Market Common road to close for public bathroom installation in Valor Memorial Garden

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Market Common road located off Farrow Parkway will be closed Thursday for a public bathroom installation.

Hackler Street will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. weather permitting.

During that time, crews will install a large, pre-fabricated restroom in Valor Memorial Garden, 1120 Farrow Parkway.

The restroom will arrive on a flatbed truck in two pieces, and a crane will be used to position the pieces for installation.

Detour signage will be posted and barricades will line crosswalks to allow for pedestrian traffic, the city said.

