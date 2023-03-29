Submit a Tip
Investigation underway after stabbing in Scranton community: Sheriff

File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night.

Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed the stabbing took place on North Bethel Road in the Scranton community. It is unclear how many people were injured or if there is a suspect in custody.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

