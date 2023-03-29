Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation, Bitcoin scam

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff’s Office says don’t be fooled by “deputies” asking for money over the phone.

HCSO says it continues to get reports of scammers impersonating deputies over the phone.

“These disgusting criminals have taken it a step further by spoofing our main line, which means when victims receive a call, it appears to be from 843-915-5450,” a statement from HCSO reads.

The Sheriff’s Office provided information from an actual phone call as described by a Horry County citizen.

A “sergeant” called and said the man’s wife didn’t show up for Federal jury duty, and therefore a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

He asked the caller where his wife had been summoned and was told 1301 Second Avenue in Conway. The closest Federal courthouse is in Florence.

The call was then forwarded to the “Finance Office” for instructions on how to post bail.

The “finance officer” gave instructions to convert a $900 fee into Bitcoin and send them the code.

The man told HCSO he asked the caller if he could pay in person at the courthouse, was told no and hung up the phone.

A “captain” called the man back and said he was considered non-compliant, and the repercussions would be much greater.

HCSO said he converted the money to Bitcoin, but before sending the code, listened to my gut and drove to the courthouse. It was there, he learned this was a scam.

“These scammers prey on innocent people,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “They use official titles like Sgt. and Capt. to sound convincing and sprinkle in scare tactics to get victims to act. Don’t fall for it.”

