Georgetown County deputies find body in Choppee Creek: Sheriff

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies pulled a body from the Choppee Creek in Georgetown County Wednesday morning according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the body was found near the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Choppee Road, where earlier this week a single-car crash was reported.

The crash happened on March 26 around 7:10 a.m.

The car owner’s family reported the driver missing which prompted crews to begin an extensive search for the driver using marine, ground, and drone resources.

An autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days.

More details will be released as it becomes available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

