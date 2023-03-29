FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, cool & breezy Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few clouds are around this morning but won’t last long. Sunshine returns today with a breezy north wind keeping temperatures cool for today.

TODAY

High pressure will build into the area, bringing back clear skies for the forecast. Dry air overspreads the Carolinas today and a gusty north breeze will result in temperatures on the cool side this afternoon. Highs will climb only into the lower 60s today.

Highs will struggle to climb into the lower 60s today. (WMBF)

As we head into the evening hours tonight, clear skies will bring a cool night as temperatures fall well into the 40s. That jacket will be needed for Thursday morning with the lower 40s inland and the mid 40s on the beaches. Factor in the wind and it will feel like the upper 30s in some spots Thursday morning for the bus stop.

It's going to be a cool night & a jacket will be needed for tomorrow morning. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

After a chilly start to the day in the 40s, Thursday will start to see a warming trend as afternoon temperatures rebound into the middle 60s at the beach and near 70 inland. Warmer weather will arrive by Friday as temperatures reach the low and middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Not much to complain about for the next two days. Highs will reach the 70s area wide by Friday. (WMBF)

As we head toward the weekend, we look to the west for another incoming cold front. While Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, we do have our next round of showers & storms.

The cold front will bring a line of showers & storms to the region. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

Winds will pick up throughout the day and the front will bring scattered showers and storms to the Pee Dee and Grand Strand for the middle of the afternoon. With warm temperatures, we can’t rule out a strong storm along the cold front. The main threat will be heavy downpours and gusty winds in any storm along the cold front.

We will see clouds increase ahead of our next round of showers & storms on Saturday. (WMBF)

Thankfully, this cold front gets out of here quickly, clearing out for Saturday evening plans. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will end the weekend.

