MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The dune walkover at 73rd Ave North is complete and open!

Myrtle Beach’s Public Works team oversees the dune walkover projects in Myrtle Beach.

Crews have moved on and begun working on the walkover at 51st Avenue North.

Dunes walkover at 73rd Ave North now open (City of Myrtle Beach)

