Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spring is upon us but Dairy Queen is gearing up for summer early with new Blizzards — and some are just 85 cents.

In honor of the year the Blizzard had its debut, 1985, Dairy Queen is offering its signature frozen treats for only 85 cents between April 10 through April 23. The deal, however, is available exclusively through the DQ mobile app.

The ice cream chain announced new and returning Blizzard favorites for the upcoming sunny season.

Returning to the summer lineup is the “sweet, chocolatey, gooey, marshmallow-ey” S’mores Blizzard, which will be featured as April’s Blizzard of the Month.

“DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer, ranking it #1 among 19 popular Blizzard Treat flavors and voicing that they would be super happy to see s’mores return,” said the ice cream company.

The cotton candy sprinkles soft serve, and the choco-dipped strawberry Blizzard are also coming back to the menu.

Dairy Queen is featuring two new flavors this season: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, which features crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces, peanut butter and choco chunks, and Oreo Brookie, which as Oreo cookie pieces and brownie and cookie blended.

