Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden hosts White House event recognizing Greek Independence Day

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to host a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day.

In a proclamation signed Friday, Biden called the day a celebration of democracy for Greece and the United States.

He marked 202 years of friendship between the modern Hellenic Republic and the U.S. and called on a recommitment to standing up for the rights, equality and dignity of all people.

“Today, we honor the heroism of Greek revolutionaries who fought for their independence more than two centuries ago and celebrate the sacred idea that has always bound our great nations together:  that ‘we the people’ hold the power to shape our own destinies,” he stated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

.
'We will catch you': Cameras capture string of Pee Dee business robberies
.
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned break from case
Police said a food truck owner fatally shot a man trying to rob her.
Police: Food truck owner fatally shoots robber
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out