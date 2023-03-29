67-year-old man accused of sex act at West Ashley Park

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing a charge after police say he was caught in a sex act with another man in the woods of West Ashley Park.

Joseph James Bowler, 67, is charged with indecent exposure.

Police responded to the park at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday after hearing a report of men having sex in the woods.

Someone called the cops after reportedly seeing two older men take off their pants and then “appear” to engage in a sex act, an incident report states.

The arriving officer found an unoccupied Toyota SUV parked in a gravel lot across the road from the baseball fields, where children were actively playing in a game.

The officer then found Bowler, who was in the wooded area of the park, and said he was just going for a walk by himself, according to the report.

Investigators say the person who called 911 came by and positively identified Bowler as being involved in the incident.

Bowler was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He has since been released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police say no other arrests have been made in this case.

