Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 adults, 1 teen now face murder charges after drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old

Anthony Howard, 19 and Grace Smith, 37 are now facing murder charges following a February 2023...
Anthony Howard, 19 and Grace Smith, 37 are now facing murder charges following a February 2023 drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old in Anderson Co.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said three people are now facing murder charges following a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old in February.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges against 19-year-old Anthony Cole Howard, 37-year-old Grace Lynn Smith and a teen have been upgraded to murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of February 23, 14-year-old Elijah Sergent was found dead inside his home along Willingham Road after a shooting.

Two weeks later, Arkansas authorities found the suspects and they were transported back to the Upstate.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

.
'We will catch you': Cameras capture string of Pee Dee business robberies
.
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School
Troy dela Vega
Warrant: Coastal Carolina football player admits to carrying gun on campus
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School
Clear and chilly tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead