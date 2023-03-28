Two arrested in connection with Bishopville shooting that left one dead

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Bishopville Police Department Chief James Dellinger reports two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left one person dead.

Officers said multiple agencies worked together to put suspects 19-year-old Zayquawn Malik Jones and 23-year-old Robert Don Peoples Jr. behind bars.

The arrests come after a March 26 shooting incident that happened around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of Main Street according to investigators.

Detectives said 21-year-old De’Arvion Hickman was shot several times outside of a convenience store. Hickman died after the shooting said investigators.

Both Jones and Peoples Jr. are being charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

