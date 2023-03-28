Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

There’s a new bunny on the block this Easter

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Start a new family Easter tradition with A Bunny In A Basket!

Give your children a soft bunny to cuddle and an accompanying hardcover book that tells the story of Easter and the Easter Bunny Helper.

The story goes that your personal Easter Bunny travels back and forth from your home to Easter Island to bring you Easter treats and let the head Easter Bunny know how you’re doing this year.

Learn more about these baskets and get your own here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

.
Brava Medspa is reinventing to Brava Health with the same amazing services
.
Join Grand Strand Author Caleb Wygal and Back Again Book Shop as they celebrate the release of Death on the Causeway
.
Grand Strand Today - A Bunny in a Basket
.
Grand Strand Today - Brava Med Spa Pt 5