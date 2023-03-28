See smoke? Heavy machinery fire reported outside Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re near Highway 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road, you may see some smoke, but don’t be alarmed.

At 12:47 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a heavy machinery fire in the area of Highway 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road outside of Conway.

There are no reported injuries and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue warns people that they may see smoke in the air for a period of time.

