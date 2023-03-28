Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

See smoke? Heavy machinery fire reported outside Conway

See smoke? Heavy machinery fire reported outside Conway
See smoke? Heavy machinery fire reported outside Conway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re near Highway 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road, you may see some smoke, but don’t be alarmed.

At 12:47 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a heavy machinery fire in the area of Highway 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road outside of Conway.

There are no reported injuries and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue warns people that they may see smoke in the air for a period of time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

Man charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was school security officer
.
Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building
.
Myrtle Beach City Council to vote on grant renewal for technology to aid in solving, preventing violent crimes
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed convenience store for less than $100
‘Guess who’s back?!’: Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill announces reopening 7 months after fire