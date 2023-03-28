New reports show antisemitism incidents on the rise across South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Antisemitism incidents are increasing all across the nation and in South Carolina.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released its 2022 Audit of antisemitic incidents.

In the U.S., these incidences rose a staggering 120% from 2021 to 2022. The Southeast Region also saw an increase of 121%, with South Carolina reporting a 193% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents year over year.

ADL said communities have experienced these antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools and even on college campuses.

“Whether it’s graffiti in the bathroom, whether it’s a student getting ‘Heil Hitler’. In the fall we have high amounts of holidays, and students don’t attend school. Teachers not excusing those abscesses and assigning major tests on those days,” Director of Educational Initiatives for the Charleston Jewish Federations, Natanya Miller said.

Antisemitic flyers distributed by white supremacist organizations have been found in hundreds of residential driveways and they say those flyers face persistent threats to Jewish communal institutions and organizations.

The Charleston Jewish Federations said the Myrtle Beach area totaled the most incidents involving antisemitic flyers in all of South Carolina.

Miller says she receives several calls a week regarding antisemitic incidents happening across the state.

She added, not every incident is reported to them.

South Carolina and Wyoming are the only two states in the US to not have a Hate Crime law.

H.3014 and S.615, South Carolina’s Hate Crime bills will be voted on in the House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee Tuesday morning. Last year, the bill died in the Senate.

It will then need to go through the full committee before lawmakers can debate it on the Senate floor.

