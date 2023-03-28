Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed convenience store for less than $100

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect who allegedly robbed a Myrtle Beach convenience store for less than $100 is in custody, police say.

Myrtle Beach Police say on Friday night, the suspect entered the Scotchman on 3rd Ave, got a drink from the back cooler and waited in the check-out line.

According to the report, when it was his turn, the suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk and stated, “I’m going to shoot you if you don’t open that cash register.”

The clerk opened the cash register and the suspect reached over and took $97.03 before running out of the store, westbound on 3rd ave, the report states.

The clerk told police the suspect tied his hood around his face in an attempt to disguise himself.

In a separate incident, another individual told police that just before 11:30 p.m. the same suspect was pacing in front of his workplace for about 20 minutes and said he was going to “rob the place.”

According to the report, that individual approached the suspect and told him he was not going to rob the place and the suspect ran away.

MBPD arrested Andre Long, 20, Monday afternoon. He is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

No bond has been issued; however, Long has bond hearings at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.