Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce 2023 opening weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced the team will open the 2023 season at home against the Charleston RiverDogs on April 6.

The Pelicans also unveiled the promotional schedule for Opening Weekend and the 2023 Weekly Promotions.

OPENING WEEKEND PROMOTIONS:

• Thursday, April 6: Opening Night of the 24th season featuring a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota. Kids 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix.

• Friday, April 7: Dinosaur Night with Ed’s Dinosaurs Live!

• Saturday, April 8: Bark in the Park presented by River Oaks Animal Hospital and K9 Cabana. Dogs receive FREE admission with the purchase of a Budweiser Bowtie Deck ticket.

SEASON-LONG, WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

• Tuesday – Corona & Modelo Tacos & Tallboys: Enjoy $2 Tacos and $3 Tallboys every Tuesday courtesy of Fiesta Mexicana, WMBF News, and 106.5 NASH FM. These tasty tacos and ice-cold tallboys of Corona and Modelo are available on the Budweiser Bowtie Deck. Tacos are available while supplies last and the drink special runs until 8 p.m.

• Wednesday – Weiner Wednesday: Delicious Hebrew National hot dogs are half-price all game long every Wednesday courtesy of WFXB and Sunny 103.1.

• Thursday – Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™: Beginning April 18th every Thursday is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™ with $2 Bud and Bud Light 12oz. cans and $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine. This special runs until 8 p.m. and is presented by Axelrod & Associates, WPDE, and Gator 107.9.

• Friday – Family Friday + Fireworks: The ultimate family night out returns in 2023 courtesy of WMBF News and Mix 97.7.

Every Friday features a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota, a $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi fountain drinks, and a bucket of popcorn), and kid-friendly themes. Kids 12 & under will also be able to run the bases after the fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix.

Additionally, every Friday at Pelicans Ballpark kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Sky Zone Trampoline Park with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County.

(Backpack Buddies List: Ravioli or Pasta with ‘pop’ top, Vienna Sausages, Peanut Butter Crackers, Pop Tarts, Ramen Noodles, Pudding (individual servings), Applesauce, Fruit Cups, Bennie Weenies, Cereal (individual servings), and Chicken Noodle Soup with ‘pop’ top)

• Saturday – Ultra Sippin’ Saturday: Back by popular demand, Saturdays will feature $2 Michelob Ultra 12oz. cans, $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks. Saturday drink specials run until 7 p.m. and are presented by RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar. 2023 also brings the return of Embrace a Veteran Saturdays courtesy of 707 Indoor Shooting Range.

• Sunday – Sunday Fun Day: Sundays in 2023 bring the return of pre-game catch on the field (open to fans of all ages). Fireworks return to Sundays this season beginning June 18 and run through August 13.

Kids 12 & under will also be able to run the bases after each Sunday fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix. Additionally, all games will feature a pre-game autograph session on-field for kids 12 & under.

The remainder of the 2023 promotional calendar, including kid-friendly theme nights, jersey nights, and more will be released on April 12.

Season tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.