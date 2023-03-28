‘Market Walk’: City council votes down 1st Reading for 200+ new Market Common homes fails

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposal to bring over homes to the Market Common area, known as “Mark Walk,” was voted down by City Council Tuesday.

Council voted 4 - 2 against amending the Market Common Master Plan to replace plans for a hotel with 203 residential units and related amenities.

It was council’s the 1st Reading of Ordinance 2023-019 to amend the original plans for the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard.

The Market Common Master Plan was adopted in 2005. Originally, the Master Plan called for approximately 181,000 square feet of retail in Phase 1A at the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard on the property known as XYZ.

In 2017, the Master Plan was amended to replace the retail with a 100-unit hotel. Due to market conditions, the hotel project never materialized.

The applicant proposes to amend the Master Plan to replace the hotel with new plans for:

98 commercial/residential townhomes

105 commercial/residential townhomes

swimming pool and clubhouse

443 additional parking spaces

A traffic study determined that roads will not be negatively impacted by the extra homes and people.

In early March, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan although it was met with a bit of pushback and many residents voiced concerns.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.