Man charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was school security officer

By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WMBF) - The 20-year-old charged with making a bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was employed as a security officer at the school.

A statement from Horry County Schools to WMBF News confirmed Coty Kennedy, 20, of Myrtle Beach, was an unarmed “newly assigned security officer” at MBHS.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Kennedy confessed to a written note threatening to “Blow up the School.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police: 20-year-old admits to making bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School

The school district’s said Kennedy confessed to fabricating and presenting a hoax threat.

The district’s full statement is available below:

“On March 24th, a newly assigned security officer (unarmed officer) at MBHS was arrested and taken into custody by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after he confessed to fabricating and presenting a hoax threat to the school administration. The arrest came after a swift investigation and collaboration between the administrative staff at Myrtle Beach High School, District Office personnel, the security company’s supervisors, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The security officer will no longer be affiliated with Horry County Schools.”

Kennedy is charged with a bomb threat, conspiring to threat, threatening to damage or destroy a building.

Information regarding when the threat was made is not immediately available.

Court records show Kennedy was released on a $5,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

