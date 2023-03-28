Submit a Tip
Laurinburg police search for ‘dangerous convicted felon’ after failure to appear in court

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for a man they said is a “dangerous convicted felon” after he failed to attend a first appearance in district court last week.

Kenneth Campbell was arrested by LPD after a short chase last week with weapons in his possession. LPD said he is currently on probation and was given a bond after being served and processed.

Police said anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts should call 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

