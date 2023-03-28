Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Join Grand Strand Author Caleb Wygal and Back Again Book Shop as they celebrate the release of Death on the Causeway

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Head into the summer with the beach book meant for fans of mysteries and Myrtle Beach!

There will be food, beverages, coffee, giveaways, and of course, advance copies of the new book!

He and Back Again Bookshop will hold a drawing at this event to see who wins the Hangout With the Author at a Myrtle Beach Pelicans game on May 14th!

Read details about that and how you can enter here!

Only the first 50 people who have a ticket will be allowed in at the start of the festivities, so reserve your spot with a ticket and get there early.

As people purchase their books and exit, they will let more in.

Be sure to reserve your spot here!

