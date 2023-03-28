‘Guess who’s back??!!’: Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill announces reopening 7 months after fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Surfside Beach staple has reopened its doors after a fire tragically caused Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill to close last summer.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Neal and Pam’s announced on Facebook they had reopened their doors with a simple ‘Bar open’ sign with a caption that read “Guess who’s back??!!”

The blaze happened last July when officials said an air blower or air handler caught fire. The building was significantly damaged with other fire, smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant.

Since the announcement, the bar has slated a week full of “All-Star Karaoke” and live music.

The owners made a special shoutout to the first responders, including a watchful neighbor named Josh and his power washer.

“[Josh] was here at 5 am the morning of the fire, called the fire department and contained the blaze with his pressure washer until they arrived. Safe to say he gets free burgers for life,” the post read in part. “Also thank you to SSB first responders, Horry County and Garden City fire departments. We can’t wait to host your departments for lunch soon.”

For more details and to check out the scheduled events visit Neal and Pam’s Facebook page.

