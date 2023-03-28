Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Green Bay woman accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.
Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 27-year-old woman is facing criminal charges, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Kaitlyn Skar is charged with repeated sex assault of same child, at least 3 violations of 1st or 2nd degree sex assault, and child enticement.

Last week, police were contacted by a woman who accused Skar of having sex with her 13-year-old son. According to statements in a criminal complaint, the child said that Skar was harassing him, telling him she would have people beat him up.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he went to Skar’s house one day and they had sex. Another witness in the complaint said the two of them had sex at least twice.

While going through messages between Skar and the victim, the complaint said police found she was providing victim with vapes and offered him marijuana.

The complaint said the victim met Skar through a relative. Eventually they exchanged numbers then later used Facebook messenger.

After the first sex encounter, the complaint said Skar sent the minor a sexual video of herself. In the criminal complaint, the victim said they had sex on three occasions at her apartment.

Police went and interviewed Skar, where the complaint said she stated she believed victim was 16 and admitted to the sexual encounters.

Skar appeared in court Tuesday for an initial hearing, where a $10,000 bond was set. If convicted, she faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years for repeated sex assault of same child and up to 25 years for child enticement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

.
'We will catch you': Cameras capture string of Pee Dee business robberies
.
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School
Troy dela Vega
Warrant: Coastal Carolina football player admits to carrying gun on campus
Police investigating hoax at Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School
Clear and chilly tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead